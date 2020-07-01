UrduPoint.com
Khawla Art & Cultural Foundation Launches Initiative For World Professional Calligraphers

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2020) Khawla Art & Cultural Foundation recently launched "The Certified Calligraphers Pedigree" initiative that aims to build up a reference database of all distinguished, licenced calligraphers worldwide.

Under the sponsorship of H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, the Calligraphers Tree will branch out into various calligraphy arts, enlisting profiles of prominent calligraphers with their major works and who were the masters and students of each of them, resulting in an elaborate tree of references and lineages.

The initiative started at the end of June 2020, with adequate data on 19 artists from eight countries: USA, Kuwait, Spain, India, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and Jordan. However, the Tree is set to grow larger shortly, following its technical criteria and objectives of developing a knowledge and communication network for all calligraphy professionals and lovers of Arabic calligraphy and related arts.

The first of its kind, this initiative came to use Khawla’s foundation website as a platform to launch the world’s calligraphy lineage tree, with the option to search by country and a gallery for each artist, making the Tree a reference and a documented record for the progress of the art of Arabic calligraphy as seen through its major champions of licensed calligraphers.

Commenting on the launching of this initiative, H.H. Sheikha Khawla, said, "The launching of this initiative came to meet an urgent need to demonstrate interest in Arabic calligraphy," stressing that "this art is a precious treasure that has been greatly marginalised." She added that she aspires to "highlight the significance of this form of art and introduce its techniques and masters to the public, so as to revive this time-honored art.

"One of the key objectives of this initiative is introduce this art to the new generations and to help, motivate, inspire and support young talents in this field," H.H. concluded, drawing on the overall UAE policy of nurturing various forms of art and artists in general.

Herself a calligrapher, poet and pioneer in the field of culture and art in the UAE and beyond, H.H. Sheikha Khawla has sponsored and adopted various initiatives and projects in arts and culture including Khawla Art & Cultural Foundation, Khawla Cultural Majlis, in addition to numerous art exhibitions in several places inside the UAE and worldwide where she showcased her works that represent a mixture of art, literature, poetry and Arabic calligraphy, especially using the Jaly script.

