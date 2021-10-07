UrduPoint.com

Khawla Art And Cultural Foundation Celebrates First Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation celebrates first anniversary

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, the art platform founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, in Abu Dhabi to promote Arabic calligraphy, yesterday organised an event at the Dubai Opera to celebrate the first anniversary of its establishment.

The event included an official exhibition of the foundation’s distinguished artistic productions before the Arab and global public, as part of the "Unity in Diversity" exhibition recently launched by the Dubai Opera , which will run until 12th October, 2021.

The event included a tour of the exhibition organised by the foundation for intellectuals, artists and journalists. Dr. Lamis Al Qaisi, Director of the Foundation, led the tour, accompanied by Ali Obaid Al Hufaiti, Director-General of the Fujairah academy of Fine Arts, Marwa Al Aqroubi, Director of the House of Wisdom (HoW) in Sharjah, Khadija Al Bastaki, Executive Director of Dubai Design District (D3), artist Majid Al Mohandis, poet Sheikha Al Mutairi, Emirati artist Mattar bin Lahej, entrepreneur Nasser Al Serkal and several leading calligraphers.

Dr.

Al Qaisi briefed the visitors about the foundation’s creative and cultural activities, and the paintings of Sheikha Khawla and the works of other international artists.

Sheikha Khawla welcomed the attendees, noting the attendance of such elite cultural, artistic and media figures in the foundation’s first-anniversary celebration underscores its pioneering reputation in the local and regional cultural and artistic scene, as it has become a cultural platform for leading artists and intellectuals.

In her speech, which was delivered on her behalf by Dr. Lamis Al Qaisi, Sheikha Khawla stressed the foundation, which began its activities in early 2020, has overcome the challenges it has faced, most notably those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting it has conducted studies aimed at promoting Arabic calligraphy and held workshops and courses in sculpture and classical art.

"The foundation has also expressed its interest in other cultures' literature, poetry, music and Islamic architecture and organised programmes for children and people of determination," she added.

The "Unity in Diversity" exhibition, which began on 28th September, showcases some 54 artworks for 41 artists worldwide.

