Khawla Art And Cultural Foundation Concludes 'Unity In Diversity' Exhibition

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, which was founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, concluded the exhibition titled "Unity in Diversity", held at Dubai Opera.

The 15-day exhibition attracted over 1,000 visitors, including prominent public figures, intellectuals, calligraphers and art and culture lovers.

High-profile visitors included H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Shaikha bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Advisor to the President of the UAE; Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation; Ernst Peter Fischer, German Ambassador to the UAE; and Agada Garba, Ambassador of Niger to the UAE.

During their tours, the visitors viewed the paintings of Sheikha Khawla, in addition to more than 54 artworks by international artists.

Sheikha Khawla expressed her happiness at the success of the exhibition, noting it was a valuable addition to the art and culture sector as a cultural platform for artist to meet and exchange ideas.

She also stressed the foundation’s keenness to organise cultural and art events, as part of its efforts to help invigorate the UAE’s culture sector.

The exhibition, which coincided with the first anniversary of the establishment of the foundation, underscored its success over the past year, she added, highlighting the foundation's plans to launch a new action strategy aimed at supporting classical arts, with a focus on Arabic calligraphy.