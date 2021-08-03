UrduPoint.com

Khawla Art And Cultural Foundation Continues Training Programmes In Classical Arts, Literature

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical arts, literature

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, an art platform founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, is continuing to the roll out of its series of specialist training programmes in classical arts and literature, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The launch of the programmes is in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two entities.

The programmes cover several subjects, including Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, drawing, and sculpture, which will enhance the knowledge, skills and innovative capacities of students.

Those interested can register at https://www.

khawlafoundation.com/login.

Sheikha Khawla stated that the launch of the programmes is a part of the foundation’s efforts to improve the knowledge and skills of youth, noting that it is keen to support the UAE government's to drive the local culture sector.

She also highlighted the importance of such training programmes to develop the knowledge and skills of students in Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, drawing and sculpture and showcase their skills in global forums.

The programmes’ objectives go beyond culture and innovation, as they help enrich the knowledge and skills of students in Arabic calligraphy, she added, while thanking the Ministry of education for collaborating with the foundation in launching the programmes.

Related Topics

Education UAE Wife Government Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establish ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs SEC meeting, establishes Sharjah Centre for Voluntar ..

16 minutes ago
 Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

Bangladesh to vaccinate 10 million in seven days

5 minutes ago
 European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China conc ..

European stocks climb, oil rebounds but China concerns linger

5 minutes ago
 Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing m ..

Ballet-dancing plumber earns first Aussie boxing medal in 33 years

5 minutes ago
 452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

452 POs among 1,127 'criminals' held in July

7 minutes ago
 Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tal ..

Half of EU population has been vaccinated: AFP tally

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.