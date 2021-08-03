Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation continues training programmes in classical arts, literature

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Aug, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, an art platform founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, is continuing to the roll out of its series of specialist training programmes in classical arts and literature, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The launch of the programmes is in line with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the two entities.

The programmes cover several subjects, including Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, drawing, and sculpture, which will enhance the knowledge, skills and innovative capacities of students.

Those interested can register at https://www.

khawlafoundation.com/login.

Sheikha Khawla stated that the launch of the programmes is a part of the foundation’s efforts to improve the knowledge and skills of youth, noting that it is keen to support the UAE government's to drive the local culture sector.

She also highlighted the importance of such training programmes to develop the knowledge and skills of students in Arabic calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, drawing and sculpture and showcase their skills in global forums.

The programmes’ objectives go beyond culture and innovation, as they help enrich the knowledge and skills of students in Arabic calligraphy, she added, while thanking the Ministry of education for collaborating with the foundation in launching the programmes.