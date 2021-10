DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Oct, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, which was founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, has launched the "Unity in Diversity" exhibition at the Dubai Opera, which runs until 12th October, featuring 41 artists showcasing 54 artworks.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan attended the first day of the exhibition, which coincides with the Foundation's one year anniversary, and viewed the artworks created by Sheikha Khawla, as well as other artworks presented by artists from around the world, which included several paintings and sculptures.

The exhibition also saw the attendance of Mohamed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation; Agada Garba, Niger's Ambassador to the UAE; and Emirati artist Mattar Bin Lahej, along with a number of visual artists and art connoisseurs.

Sheikha Khawla thanked Sheikh Mohammed for his visit, adding that it reflects his keenness to sponsor creativity and arts. She noted that the UAE's wise leadership is keen to promote the growth of the cultural scene in the UAE.

She affirmed that, through its events and exhibitions, the Foundation is keen to support various art forms, especially Arabic calligraphy, as part of its efforts to foster young creative minds and hone their talents.

Sheikha Khawla underscored the importance of the exhibition in supporting the participating artists and providing them with a cultural platform to familiarise visitors with the aesthetic aspects of Arabic calligraphy.

The exhibition features a wide range of artworks that combine ornamentation and calligraphy, as well as 54 artworks, embodying the "Unity in Diversity" theme, as they belong various art movements and narrate stories on the beauty in diversity and tales of coexistence between civilisations.

Al Murr said, in an exclusive interview with the Emirates news Agency (WAM), that the exhibition is a marriage between captivating literary and poetic content and Arabic calligraphy, describing it as a pioneering art experience.

He added that his first encounter with the work of Sheikha Khawla, which combines elements from calligraphy, ornamentation and art installations, was during his visit to her exhibition, "love and Peace Letters with Ink and Paper", which she organised at Saatchi Gallery, London, in 2017, noting that today's exhibition is an extension of her success back then.

Al Murr stated that arts in all developed countries have no room for growth without the support of governments and art patrons of entities and individuals.

For her part, Dr. Lamees Al Qaisi, Director of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, said that the "Unity in Diversity" exhibition includes artworks across calligraphy, classical arts, painting and sculpting, and extended an invitation to all those interested, noting that the exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 to 22:00.