Khawla Art And Cultural Foundation Organises ‘Colour Philosophy In Arabic Calligraphy’ Seminar

Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises ‘Colour Philosophy in Arabic Calligraphy’ seminar

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st May, 2021) The Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, which was founded by Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, who is the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, in Abu Dhabi to promote Arabic calligraphy, organised a virtual art seminar, under the theme, "Colour Philosophy in Arabic Calligraphy."

The seminar, attended by calligraphers, scholars and specialists in Islamic art and Arabic calligraphy, was moderated by Dr. Karim Ifrak, Specialist in the History of Texts, who addressed the nature of colours and explained their related effects on manuscripts.

Sheikha Khawla stated that the seminar was organised due to the foundation’s keenness to promote Arabic calligraphy and showcase its beauty, as well as highlight the cultural significance of traditional heritage art, which are key components of Arab and Islamic identity.

She also stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to promote Arab cultural heritage.

Sheikha Khawla pointed out that the foundation’s interest in showcasing Arabic calligraphy is part of its general keenness to promote Arab art, literature and knowledge, through holding cultural lectures and workshops that aim to teach the youth accurate information about classic and modern art.

Dr. Ifrak extended thanks and appreciation to the foundation's endeavours to revive Arab art, literature, and culture, including the art of Arabic calligraphy, through organising cultural seminars concerned with the study of the history of Arabic calligraphy.

