Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation organises exhibition for photographer Ali bin Talith

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Founder of the Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, highlighted her keenness to support all types of art and creative talents in the UAE, and provide them with the opportunity to enhance their international presence.

She made this statement during the inauguration of the photography exhibition of Emirati photographer Ali bin Thalith, Secretary-General of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), which took place last night at the Khawla Art Gallery in the Dubai Design District. The exhibition will end on 28th January, 2022.

Mohammed Al Murr, Chairman of the board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum library Foundation, Adeeb Shaaban, Secretary-General of the Arab Photographers Union, and several officials and artists, also attended the event.

Sheikha Khawla said hosting the exhibition of Ali bin Thalith is due to the foundation’s keenness to support Emirati talents and is in recognition of his artistic career as one of the most prominent underwater photographers in the world.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Ali bin Talith said that the exhibition showcases a range of photos that he took underwater from 2014 to 2015 from over 18 trips around the world in the UAE, the Philippines, Malaysia, Egypt and the Maldives.

He then thanked the foundation for supporting him as an Emirati artist, stressing that artists need to be given the opportunity to showcase their artworks.

In her statement to WAM, Rayan Hakki, Director of the Foundation, said that the exhibition is the second to be hosted by the foundation for a prominent Emirati photographer, underscores the importance of photography, and showcases the talents of Ali bin Thalith, who specialises in underwater and wildlife photography