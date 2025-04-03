Khawla Art and Culture, ADMAF sign MoU to strengthen cultural collaboration

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Apr, 2025) In a shared commitment to support and enrich the UAE’s cultural and artistic landscape, Khawla Art and Culture and the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) today in a private ceremony held at Khawla Art and Culture’s headquarters in the UAE’s capital, Abu Dhabi.

This historic signing marks the beginning of an open and ongoing partnership that will foster collaboration across a wide range of cultural initiatives, including creative workshops, music programmes, and public events designed to engage and inspire communities.

The MoU was signed by H.H. Sheikha Khawla Bint Ahmed Bin Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser and Founder of Khawla Art and Culture, and Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and Abu Dhabi Festival.

This partnership reflects both institutions’ shared vision to empower artists, support cultural innovation, and create impactful platforms that elevate the UAE’s creative landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, Sheikha Khawla emphasised the importance of collaboration between cultural institutions in cultivating artistic dialogue, stating that this agreement will help shape meaningful and innovative content that reflects the UAE’s rich heritage and evolving creative identity.

In her statement on the occasion, Sheikha Khawla underscored the significance of collaboration among cultural institutions in advancing artistic dialogue.

She affirmed that the agreement will play a vital role in delivering purposeful and innovative content that showcases the richness of the UAE’s heritage and its dynamic creative identity.

She further emphasised that culture and the arts are integral to human identity. She highlighted the value of disciplines such as painting, music, and theatre in enriching cultural life.

She noted that the arts form a distinctive language through which minds and spirits connect. In particular, theater offers a powerful platform for impactful expression through dialogue and performance.

"It is a pleasure to sign this Memorandum of Understanding with the Abu Dhabi

Music & Arts Foundation," she stated, "as it marks a meaningful step

forward in strengthening artistic dialogue and promoting content that reflects the

UAE’s deep cultural roots and forward-looking spirit, while reinforcing its position as

a beacon of creativity.”

Huda Al Khamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Abu Dhabi Festival praised the pioneering role of the Khawla Foundation for Art and Culture (KAC) in reviving the art of Arabic calligraphy in all its schools and forms, in the Arab world and globally.

She said, “The Khawla Foundation for Art and Culture (KAC), a leading national incubator inspired by the vision of its president and founder, has become, since its establishment in

2019, a prestigious encyclopedic reference and influential force in arts, literature, calligraphy and decoration, in order to preserve our rich heritage and aesthetics, with authentic creativity that keeps pace with the times and charts the future of humanity.

"

She continued, "We share a united belief in preserving heritage and stimulating innovation, and a firm commitment to the leadership of the UAE and its capital, Abu Dhabi, through dialogue, sustaining renaissance, and building civilisation."

“This agreement goes beyond the limits of sharing efforts and resources: it is a promise to invest in the coming together of minds and hearts, united by the core values of community and the belief that culture builds bridges for dialogue and convergence, and that it is the soul of our society, the guardian of our memory, and our beacon for the future,” she concluded.

Through this MoU, both institutions reaffirm their dedication to nurturing talent, expanding cultural accessibility, and creating sustainable platforms that elevate the UAE’s position as a global hub for artistic excellence.

“Voices & Visions” is a celebration of the diverse and powerful creative expressions of Arab women artists. The exhibition brings together a compelling blend of traditional and contemporary works that explore themes of identity, culture, and artistic voice across the Arab world.

Through this curated showcase, the exhibition reflects our continued commitment to integrating art with cultural storytelling—bringing forward voices that spark reflection, inspire dialogue, and foster meaningful community connections.

“Voices & Visions” is a group exhibition that celebrates the expressive power and creative diversity of Arab women artists. Featuring a compelling collection of traditional and contemporary works, the show explores themes of identity, memory, heritage, and the inner world of women through painting, installation, illustration, and mixed media.

The exhibition brings together four exceptional artists, each with a distinct voice and artistic language:

Fatima Al-Nimr (Saudi Arabia) draws on social folklore and feminine narratives, using mediums that range from oils and acrylics to textiles and installation, building layered visual worlds grounded in tradition and womanhood.

Hend Rashed (UAE) brings emotional vibrancy and imaginative spontaneity to her abstract and contour-based painting practice. Her use of color and form evokes an inner calm and invites viewers into her emotional space.

Mariam Abbas (UAE) is known for her intricate illustrations and contemporary artworks inspired by architecture and natural forms. Her work bridges classical ink techniques with modern design, and her collaborations with global brands underscore her dynamic artistic presence.

Fatma Lootah (UAE) brings decades of experience to the exhibition, combining her early foundations in performance art with bold abstract and figurative painting. Her practice, rooted in both the UAE and Europe, explores national themes with a distinctly personal, expressive style.

“Voices & Visions” reflects an ongoing commitment to supporting women in the arts and promoting dialogue through creativity. The exhibition aims to foster cross-cultural understanding and offer a platform where artistic expression becomes a bridge between heritage and contemporary identity.

