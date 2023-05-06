UrduPoint.com

Khawla Art And Culture Foundation Demonstrates Arabic Calligraphy Art At Spanish University Of Navarra

May 06, 2023

Khawla Art and Culture Foundation demonstrates Arabic calligraphy art at Spanish University of Navarra

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2023) The Khawla Art and Culture Foundation, at the University of Navarra in Spain, organised an artistic workshop titled “Creating a Monogram of Two Letters in Arabic Calligraphy”, in the presence of distinguished university students and a number of artists, specialists and those interested in the arts of Arabic calligraphy.

The workshop, which was presented by Iraqi artist and designer Wissam Shawkat, comes within the framework of Khawla Art and Culture’s keenness to enhance cultural and artistic communication and convergence between the peoples of the world, to spread the ancient art of Arabic calligraphy, and to introduce its origins, trends and details.

Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and Founder of the Foundation, affirmed that the art of calligraphy has played an important role throughout the ages in documenting science and bringing people together through knowledge, and contributed to opening the door for cultural dialogue between peoples and civilizations, in addition to enhancing communication between nations.

“The organisation of these workshops comes within the framework of the Khawla Art and Culture Foundation's keenness to enhance the value of Arabic calligraphy art by highlighting its originality, introducing its schools of thought and working on reviving them, in addition to providing a cultural platform for those wishing to learn this art that enables them to view this type of cultural art in terms of its patterns and rules, as well as the new features of development and renewal in its formations over the centuries,” she added.

Sheikha Khawla highlighted the Foundation's endeavours to organise workshops and lectures in various countries of the world and to cooperate with local and international creators and artists with the aim of enhancing artistic, cultural and civilisational interaction and providing the appropriate cultural platform for the exchange of ideas and creations, as well as providing an opportunity for the public to enjoy the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy.

