Khawla Art and Culture organises cultural and artistic exhibition in Lebanon

BEIRUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2021) Khawla Art and Cultural Foundation yesterday organised a cultural and artistic exhibition entitled, "Al Khatt Festival" in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, in cooperation with Modern Arabesque Magazine.

The event saw the participation of Fahed Al Kaabi, Chargé d'affaires of the UAE Embassy in Lebanon, along with several cultural and artistic personnel.

The Khawla Art and Culture is a cultural and arts centre established by H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Al Suwaidi, wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, to promote public interest in classical arts of all kinds with special emphasis on the revival of Arabic calligraphy of all schools and trends.

The two-day exhibition aims to rekindle the long-lost art of Arabic calligraphy and to inspire artists and art enthusiasts employing spectacular pieces of art and compelling messages, showcased by four leading artists in calligraphy.

Sheikha Khawla emphasised that the UAE, under the directives of the leadership, was and continues to be a pioneer in launching programmes aimed at preserving the Arabic language.

The organisation of this exhibition is part of the foundation's plan to promote the UAE's efforts in developing the cultural base and to make the country a centre for culture and an incubator for creativity.

She highlighted the importance of the exhibition in supporting the participants and creating a cultural platform for them to present their work, as well as introducing visitors to the aesthetics of Arabic calligraphy, as the exhibition takes its visitors to the world of Arabic calligraphy through a wide range of works.

Al Kaabi, in turn, said that the UAE attaches exceptional importance to art and culture, as it has developed future strategies and provided the necessary infrastructure becoming the destination for artists and place for major performances.

The exhibition, which opens its doors to visitors from 5 pm to 11 pm, includes a display of about 24 manuscripts and artwork by a group of calligraphers and artists, including Fadi Al-Owaid, Averet Barbie, Rola Deliqan and Ghaleb Hawila.