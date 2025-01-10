‘Khazanat Al Kutub’ showcases 575 titles in Al Dhafra, Qasr Al Hosn festivals

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) ‘Khazanat Al Kutub’, an initiative by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), is set to further strengthen its cultural presence in January 2025 through its first participation in the Al Dhafra and Qasr Al Hosn festivals.

It will present more than 575 titles from all categories of books from the Kalima Project for Translation, the Esdarat initiative, and the Basaer (Insights) series of research papers and studies, among others.

These new participations cement Khazanat Al Kutub’s presence in social and cultural circles, advancing its goals to foster direct communication with the public and showcasing the ALC’s publications at key events and locations.

This, in turn, aligns with the initiative’s objectives, derived from the Centre’s strategy to enhance the presence and status of the Arabic language, promote a culture of reading, and introduce reading enthusiasts to the latest publications, encouraging their acquisition by offering attractive and diverse titles suitable for various readers at nominal prices.

The Al Dhafra Festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Authority for Culture and Heritage from 11th to 30th January 2025, while the Qasr Al Hosn Festival is organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) from 25th January to 9th February 2025.

Joining the two festivals forms a significant addition to Khazanat Al Kutub’s series of participations, which have allowed the initiative to reach out to readers at various cultural, commercial, and social events, contributing to increased book purchases across diverse topics and titles.

Through its regular field tours, the initiative has maintained effective direct engagement with the public, supporting the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre’s vision to strengthen the cultural and knowledge landscape. This has led to increased sales and demand, making Arabic books an attraction for visitors at various events, thereby helping to restore their status as one of the key sources of knowledge for all generations.