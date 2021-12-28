KHDA announces preventive measures to be followed by Dubai private schools in the second semester starting 3 January

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority has announced preventive measures that will be followed by Dubai private schools in the second semester, starting on 3 January.

As per the measures, private schools will continue to have regular face-to-face learning in the second semester.

Collective classroom and extracurricular activities will be discontinued while canteens will be closed for the first two weeks of the semester and gatherings and school trips will be suspended.