KHDA develops new smart permit issuance system for early learning centres

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2021) The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has developed a new smart permit issuance system to enable early learning centres in Dubai to register for its smart services.

The new system is being introduced as part of implementing the Executive Council Resolution No. 35 of 2020 recently issued by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, to regulate Early Childhood Centres in the emirate.

Dubai’s early learning centres will benefit from the Resolution’s strong focus on quality and wellbeing. Under the Resolution, KHDA will regulate the entire early childhood education and care sector in Dubai. The Authority will oversee the quality of learning and care offered by early childhood education and care centres, monitor and enforce compliance with rules and regulations, and issue approvals and permits.

Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director General of KHDA, said, "The Resolution marks the beginning of new connections and relationships for the Dubai education community.

Early childhood education and care represent a significant part of our education landscape. When we all work together, we will be able to empower early learning centres to share the best of what they do, and also connect them more closely with schools and universities in Dubai. Through these new relationships, parents can be assured that their children will be getting a high-quality learning experience from the very beginning."

Mohammed Darwish, CEO of Regulations and Permits Commission at KHDA, said, "We’re working closely with operators and parents to introduce a series of smart services that will give better access to early childhood education and care in Dubai. which is in line with our plan to provide a more consistent regulatory experience for education providers and families in Dubai."

Currently, there are more than 200 early learning centres and nurseries in Dubai.

Pursuant to the new Resolution, KHDA will also review each centre’s advertising and promotional materials prior to publication and establish a verified database of the early childhood education and care sector.