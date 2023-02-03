KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd February, 2023 (WAM) – The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched a new book "Al Marmoom" documenting Emirati heritage and life in the largest unfenced nature reserve in the UAE located in Al Marmoom area.

The book was written by Emirati writer and researcher Juma Khalifa bin Thalith, was launched at Al Safa Art and Design library in a discussion session attended by Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director-General of the KHDA, and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

“Al Marmoom Reserve has become a popular destination for those seeking to experience the beauty of the desert and the cultural heritage of the UAE. The book on Al Marmoom highlights its environmental richness and cultural significance and provides educational content for future generations," Dr. Al Karam said.

"Thanks to the efforts of government organisations, Al Marmoom has become a hub of happiness and a way of life.”

Hala Badri stated, "The desert is an important symbol in Emirati culture and preserving its environment is a priority. The book captures the history and civilization of the UAE, promoting sustainability and cultural awareness. It positions the country as a destination for culture, entertainment, sports, tourism, and environmental preservation."

Juma bin Thalith, the author of the book on Al Marmoom, was inspired to document the secrets and heritage of the area after the announcement of its inauguration as the largest eco-tourism destination by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The reserve, implemented by nine government entities, sparked the author's interest in researching the human and environmental history of Al Marmoom and capturing its story in a book.