UrduPoint.com

KHDA, Dubai Culture Launch New Heritage Book About Al Marmoom

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 04:00 PM

KHDA, Dubai Culture launch new heritage book about Al Marmoom

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2023) DUBAI, 3rd February, 2023 (WAM) – The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has launched a new book "Al Marmoom" documenting Emirati heritage and life in the largest unfenced nature reserve in the UAE located in Al Marmoom area.

The book was written by Emirati writer and researcher Juma Khalifa bin Thalith, was launched at Al Safa Art and Design library in a discussion session attended by Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, Director-General of the KHDA, and Hala Badri, Director-General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

“Al Marmoom Reserve has become a popular destination for those seeking to experience the beauty of the desert and the cultural heritage of the UAE. The book on Al Marmoom highlights its environmental richness and cultural significance and provides educational content for future generations," Dr. Al Karam said.

"Thanks to the efforts of government organisations, Al Marmoom has become a hub of happiness and a way of life.”

Hala Badri stated, "The desert is an important symbol in Emirati culture and preserving its environment is a priority. The book captures the history and civilization of the UAE, promoting sustainability and cultural awareness. It positions the country as a destination for culture, entertainment, sports, tourism, and environmental preservation."

Juma bin Thalith, the author of the book on Al Marmoom, was inspired to document the secrets and heritage of the area after the announcement of its inauguration as the largest eco-tourism destination by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. The reserve, implemented by nine government entities, sparked the author's interest in researching the human and environmental history of Al Marmoom and capturing its story in a book.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports UAE Dubai Rashid Hala Hub February Government

Recent Stories

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarte ..

OPPO's innovation led Technology promises a Smarter Future Ahead

24 minutes ago
 Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders releas ..

Lahore court dismisses FIA’s case, orders release of Imran Riaz Khan

30 minutes ago
 IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development le ..

IMF asks govt to increase petroleum development ley

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmi ..

Pakistan, Kashmiris across world to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day on Sunday

1 hour ago
 Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bo ..

Yasir Arafat is likely to become Pakistan's new bowling coach

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill two terrorists during exchang ..

Security forces kill two terrorists during exchange of fire in North Waziristan ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.