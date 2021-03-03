UrduPoint.com
Khor Fakkan, Kalba Heritage Development Projects Inspected

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 09:45 PM

Khor Fakkan, Kalba heritage development projects inspected

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2021) Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), inspected several sites and projects that were directed by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for development and restoration in Kalba and Khorfakkan.

Al Musallam visited the Kalba Fort site, the surrounding areas, and the Khor Kalba Fort site in the city of Kalba, in addition to the archaeological sites in Al Zubarah and Al Lulueyah in Khor Fakkan, accompanied by numerous department directors and branch managers.

He reviewed the initial plans proposed to develop these areas, which will include the development of archaeological markets, homes and mosques.

The plans also include developing other service facilities that will make it a major tourist attraction for the area in a manner consistent with the general atmosphere of the surrounding archaeological buildings in the sites.

The Sharjah Ruler was keen to protect and preserve the heritage in the emirate for the sake of current and future generations in addition to creating a distinctive heritage tourism identity for the areas that will witness the establishment of these projects, Al Musallam said.

More Stories From Middle East

