Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre joins Wetlands Link International

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Feb, 2025) As part of its ongoing efforts to preserve natural ecosystems, the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA) in Sharjah has announced the official inclusion of Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre in the Wetlands Link International (WLI) network, a specialised global network supporting environmental education centres focused on wetland conservation.

This achievement further strengthens Sharjah’s commitment to environmental protection and sustainability.

The Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre was granted this prestigious membership in recognition of its vital environmental role and continuous commitment to raising awareness about the importance of wetlands. Through diverse initiatives, educational programmes, and outreach activities—especially in conjunction with World Wetlands Day, observed annually on February 2—the centre has played a key role in promoting wetland conservation. Additionally, the centre has actively supported the identity and objectives of the WLI network in its promotional and educational materials while fostering collaboration with other member centres worldwide. This exchange of expertise has been instrumental in developing innovative educational programs that contribute to a long-term environmental awareness strategy.

Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority (EPAA), emphasised that this inclusion represents a strategic step in reinforcing Sharjah’s position as a global hub for environmental research, sustainable education, and biodiversity conservation.

She highlighted that the EPAA continues to be a leader in developing effective educational centres dedicated to environmental awareness in alignment with the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr.

Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. His Highness's commitment to sustainability and biodiversity preservation has been the driving force behind Sharjah’s extensive environmental initiatives.

She further noted that the EPAA had previously succeeded in securing WLI membership for the Wasit Wetland Centre in February 2024. She expressed great pride in the Khor Kalba Mangrove Centre’s recent inclusion, viewing it as a testament to the effectiveness of the EPAA’s policies and its successful collaborations with international environmental organisations and committees. The new membership will play a significant role in fostering international cooperation in environmental education, developing programmes that enhance awareness of wetlands as critical ecosystems that provide essential habitats for various marine and terrestrial species.

Through this membership, the center will continue offering advanced educational and awareness programs, focusing on the role of wetlands in mitigating climate change and supporting biodiversity.

The WLI network is a global association of over 350 wetland education centers across six continents. Recognized by the Ramsar Convention, it operates under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), serving as a key mechanism for supporting wetland education centers and Ramsar contracting parties. The network provides training, educational resources, and knowledge exchange platforms, facilitating the global dissemination of conservation practices through Communication, Education, Participation, and Awareness (CEPA) strategies for wetlands.