Khorfakkan a huge hit with debut screening drawing 2,000 spectators

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2020) SHARJAH, 16th December, 2020 (WAM) – Some 2000 people from across the UAE packed the recently-opened Khorfakkan Amphitheatre in Sharjah’s coastal city, for the first public screening of the historical drama "Khorfakkan" on Tuesday evening.

The massive success of the opening show can perhaps be attributed to the fact that watching a movie, which recounts events that took place in the very location where the film is being screened is a one-of-a-kind experience.

The Roman-style Khorfakkan Amphitheatre is spread over an area of 19,000 sq. ft. The place is not far away from the sites where hard battles were fought by thousands of locals who sacrificed their lives to put up a winning resistance against a Portuguese invasion in 1507.

The 120-minute Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA) production, unveiled on 15th December, 2020, to mark the inauguration of the Amphitheatre, was much more than a memorable cinematic experience. It was, in fact, a unique human experience.

The success of the first public event hosted by the Amphitheatre is a realisation of immense efforts put in by the SBA team to ensure that the venue was safe for people to come in.

Despite the large turnout, physical distancing and other precautionary measures were adhered to strictly at the 3,600-seater venue.

The film was followed by spectacular fireworks and a laser drone show, which concluded with the words "Thank You Sultan" that lit up the skies.

With a daily show at 19:30 until 19th December, 2020, the film is based on the historical book, Khorfakkan's Resistance Against the Portuguese Invasion of September 1507, by H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. It is directed by the filmmakers Ben Mole from the United States and Maurice Sweeney from Ireland. Public safety at the venue is being ensured through collaborative work by Survey Planning Department, Khor Fakkan Police, Civil Defence, and Khor Fakkan City Municipality and Khor Fakkan Municipal Council.

Khorfakkan will premiere across local cinemas in the UAE on Thursday (tomorrow).