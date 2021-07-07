Khorfakkan Amphitheatre features on Emirate Post’s commemorative stamp

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) In collaboration with Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Emirates Post has issued a new commemorative postage stamp featuring Sharjah’s eastern region’s newest cultural attraction, the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre.

Inaugurated in December 2020 by H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the edifice is a new addition to the cultural and architectural landmarks in Sharjah and the UAE. The stamp was revealed on Wednesday, July 7, at the amphitheatre.

Fixed on a framed bronze plaque, the new stamp was presented to Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Media Council (SMC), by Abdulla Mohammed Al Ashram, Group CEO of Emirates Post Group, in the presence of Tariq Saeed Allay, Director of SGMB, as well as Saleh Girbal, Director of Projects and Events, Obaid Al Qatami, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Rashed Huraiz Alfalasi, Acting Chief Retail Officer at Emirates Post.

The 48 x 33mm postal stamp as well as the 120 x 150mm commemorative card feature an aerial night shot of the Khorfakkan Amphitheatre accented by dazzling lights and Roman-inspired columns. Spotlighting the unique architectural design of this landmark, the stamp and card also feature the following quote by the Ruler of Sharjah: "We as human beings are mortal and the theater remains as long as life remained".

They also feature the name of the amphitheatre written in the artistic Thuluth script of Islamic calligraphy on the left side with the year 2021 inscribed on the header.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi said, "Art has always served as a true manifestation of human ideas, experiences and progress. Historically, commemorative postage stamps are issued on subjects, themes, personalities or places that have a national stature for countries, and therefore, this stamp reiterates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre’s artistic value as an iconic architectural and cultural landmark."

"The collaboration between SGMB and Emirates Post is part of the ongoing efforts by Sharjah and the UAE to fulfil shared goals to serve our country, and proudly announcing its achievements to the world. We hope that this joint effort will lead to more initiatives that will add value to the UAE’s journey," he added.

Abdulla Al Ashram noted, "We are honoured to present the commemorative stamp of Khorfakkan Amphitheater to the Ruler of Sharjah. Through this initiative, we aim to highlight the importance of the amphitheater as an architectural marvel and a new cultural landmark in Sharjah."

"We will continue to issue stamps that celebrate the UAE’s heritage sites and cultural destinations," he added.