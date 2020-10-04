UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Khorfakkan Hospital Obtains International Health Accreditation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:15 PM

Khorfakkan Hospital obtains international health accreditation

KHORFAKKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) The Khorfakkan Hospital of the Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has obtained the international health accreditation from the Joint Commission International, JCI. With this achievement, the UAE maintains the lead globally in the number of internationally accredited health facilities.

"A vigorous hybrid assessment process was conducted by an expert team, including field visits to the hospital to assess the health services provided in accordance with the international requirements and standards. Also, another assessment was conducted remotely from the USA using cutting-edge audio-visual devices", MoHAP said in a statement.

Commenting on the achievement, Dr. Youssif Al Serkal, Director-General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, said, "This accreditation strengthens the gains of the health sector, reinforces the competitiveness of the country’s health facilities, and reaffirms the international confidence in the health services in the UAE which is committed to implementing requirements of clinical quality, hospital governance, and innovation in health information data."

Lauding the relentless efforts and distinctive performance of the hospital staff, Al Serkal underlined that this achievement motivates MoHAP to move toward to the accreditation of all health facilities in 2021, thanks to the unlimited support of the wise leadership and the abundance of resources to establish an effective and sustainable health system.

In turn, Dr. Kalthoum Al Baloushi, Director of MoHAP’s Hospitals Administration, reaffirmed that MoHAP’s hospitals remain committed to applying the highest internationally approved practices in terms of the clinical quality, patient safety, and competence of the medical and administrative staff.

The JCI standards for the accreditation of health facilities include 14 main standards branched out to sub-criteria covering all health services. This includes patient safety, access to hospitals and accident departments, standards for patient assessment and diagnosis, treatment plan development and drug management, as well as standards for patient rights and education.

It also includes standards of senior management and responsibilities, infection control, quality and continuous improvement, human resources standards, employee evaluation, the safety of health facilities and medical devices, and standards for medical records management and health information.

Related Topics

USA Accident Education UAE Lead All From Employment

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Resumption of Umrah is a sign of renewe ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 4, 2020 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

UAE participates in signing ceremony of Sudanese p ..

11 hours ago

Grand Mosque in Mecca to receive first batch of Um ..

12 hours ago

Belarus's Security Forces Detain 11 People During ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.