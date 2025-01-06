Khorfakkan Marine Festival attracts over 70,000 visitors

(@FahadShabbir)

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The Sharjah International Marine Sports Club (SIMSC) wrapped up the second edition of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival on January 5, 2025, following ten days of lively activities from December 27, 2024, to January 5, 2025.

Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, honoured the festival’s partners, invcluding government and private entities that supported, sponsored, and participated in the event. He expressed his gratitude for their efforts in making the festival a success.

Several officials and heads of participating Gulf delegations attended the event, including Abdullah Suleiman Al Kabouri Al, Director of the Sharjah Districts Affairs Department; Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, General Manager of the club; Engineer Abdulrahman Al Naqbi, Director of Khorfakkan Municipality; and Engineer Ali Al Naqbi, Member of the Khorfakkan Municipal Council.

The festival drew more than 70,000 attendees, who relished a distinctive mix of maritime heritage, enjoyment, and enriching experiences. Over 40 government and private organisations took part, providing a diverse range of cultural, historical, and entertainment activities.

Attendees commended the event's neat organisation and variety of activities, highlighting its success as a top destination for both families and individuals.

Al Midfa expressed pride in the festival’s success, highlighting that the second edition of the Khorfakkan Marine Festival was a distinctive event that seamlessly integrated culture, heritage, and marine sports. He emphasised that this edition greatly improved Khorfakkan's historical significance.