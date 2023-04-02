UrduPoint.com

Khorfakkan Run Festival Attracts 800 Runners

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Khorfakkan Run Festival attracts 800 runners

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Apr, 2023) SHARJA, 2nd April, 2023 (WAM) – Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, has highlighted the touristic potential of Labbaik Khorfakkan Run Festival.
In the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Sharjah Ruler's Office in Khorfakkan, the UAE Athletics Federation organised, the “Labbaik Khorfakkan Run Festival”, in cooperation with the Sharjah Sports Council, the Khorfakkan Sports and Cultural Club, and the Sharjah Government Media Bureau.

The activities of the event were witnessed by Major General Dr. Muhammad Abdullah Al-Murr, President of the UAE Athletics Federation, His Excellency Salem Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the board of Directors of Khorfakkan Club, His Excellency Dr. Rashid Khamis Al-Naqbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Khorfakkan, and His Excellency Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of Sharjah Government Media Bureau, and a crowd of officials and representatives of government departments.

Speaking to "Sharjah 24", Al-Murr stated that more than 800 male and female competitors participated in the festival, which was organised on the occasion of Khorfakkan winning the title of the best Arab tourist city 2023.

He added that the festival attracted hundreds of participants from different emirates of the UAE, achieving success that exceeded expectations. He extended thanks to all the organising partners.

Concluding his statement, he stressed that the festival aims to promote the enormous tourism potential of Khorfakkan, enhance practicing sports, and discover distinguished sports talents.

