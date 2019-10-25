UrduPoint.com
Kidney And Heart Transplant Conference Reviews Full Range Of Treatment Options

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 25th October 2019 | 10:15 PM

Kidney and Heart Transplant Conference reviews full range of treatment options

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2019) Cardiologists and nephrologists from the UAE, India, Korea, Saudi Arabia and United States gathered today in Abu Dhabi for the "Updates on Kidney and Heart Transplant Conference 2019" to analyse the latest updates on kidney and heart transplant and assess social challenges faced by the patient, physician and facility after and before an organ transplant.

The two-day medical event will review the full range of treatment options that can be tailored to each patient’s needs and discuss the capability of medical facilities to perform life-saving surgeries.

Other topics will include raising awareness of organ donation and the importance of improving healthcare quality services, where a comprehensive state-of-the-art programme will be presented.

Various aspects of kidney and heart transplant will be discussed along with structural and operational aspects of the leading organ transplant centres in India, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The conference provides high-level and clinically-relevant updates to improve the care of patients with heart and kidney diseases from diagnosis, organ donor management, surgical treatment and post-transplant care, to lifestyle modifications, self-care behaviour and medication to prolong and improve the quality of a patient’s life.

