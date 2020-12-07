KIKLABB announces SEEDLABB internship programme for young entrepreneurs

Dubai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) KIKLABB, the Dubai Government owned licensing and workspaces hub, has announced its first internship programme which has been designed to foster and develop young talent in the region.

The SEEDLABB internship programme coincides with the reopening of KIKLABB’s workspaces space which was closed as part of the precautionary measures implemented in response to COVID-19.

The 12-week programme introduces young entrepreneurs to the different disciplines of business including accounting, customer service, marketing and business ethics. After the curriculum is complete, candidates can then spend the last month of their internship at the department that best suits their skills and ambitions.

Candidates who are selected for the internship can benefit from a full-time job opportunity with KIKLABB or a two-year KIKLABB entrepreneur membership to develop their own businesses for a monthly fee of AED 999. The membership includes a trade license, access to the community and workspace, and connectivity with the wider KIKLABB network.

The interns can also use the valuable knowledge, gained during the internship, to pursue other career opportunities.

Commenting on the announcement, Tasawar Ulhaq, the CEO of KIKLABB said: "As KIKLABB reopens we understand the importance of our role in nurturing and supporting the entrepreneurs that we work with. With the SEEDLABB internship programme, we’ve taken this role a step further by providing an exciting opportunity for young talent to learn the skills to start a business or begin a career. The name SEEDLABB is a tribute to how we often see young entrepreneurs as seeds who require nurturing and care to succeed and grow. The young talents will contribute to our economy."

The SEEDLABB internship programme is open to undergraduates who have graduated from university from 2018. The application process includes a video interview and an open day for shortlisted candidates. After a successful two-week probationary period, every intern will receive a monthly allowance to cover their transportation costs.