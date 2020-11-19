UrduPoint.com
KIKLABB, NY Koen Group announce partnership to attract Israeli investors to the UAE

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) KIKLABB and NY Koen Group have announced a partnership agreement which aims to facilitate cultural understanding, foreign investment and business development between the business communities of the UAE and Israel.

The agreement will see the launch of several initiatives that coincide with the normalising of diplomatic relations between the UAE and Israel. This includes the launch of a centre for the Jewish community in Dubai to provide support and resources for business, tourism and travel along with strategic advisory to Israeli investors wishing to launch in the UAE via KIKLABB.

In line with religious beliefs, the centre also includes facilities to provide Israeli tourists with their needs, including kosher dining, during their visit to Dubai.

NY Koen Group will support KIKLABB in expanding its presence in Israel and introduce Israeli entrepreneurs and businesses to the benefits of working with the Dubai government-owned licensing and workspaces entity.

Offering Dubai Free Zone and onshore mainland trade licences, KIKLABB presents customers with numerous remote set up options from anywhere in the world, including via WhatsApp, making it the first to issue trade licences virtually.

Commenting on the partnership, Tasawar Ulhaq, the CEO of KIKLABB, said, "We are excited by the numerous opportunities that this can bring for both of us. The exchange of ideas and knowledge is something that KIKLABB always strives for. This partnership can provide Israeli companies with not only a UAE trade licence but the tools they need to promote their products, services and increase Foreign Direct Investment and expertise within the region. With estimates suggesting that trade with the UAE could reach four billion Dollars a year, the opportunities are infinite."

"Our partnership with KIKLABB comes at an important time as the region's two most innovative economies start working more closely together," said Naum Koen, CEO of NY Koen Group. "There is immense potential for economic co-operation and investment. With KIKLABB, we can expect to see thousands of Israeli companies expand into the UAE market. We are keen to help those wishing to trade in the UAE and give them the support they need to thrive and expand their businesses."

