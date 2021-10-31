UrduPoint.com

King And Queen Of Netherland To Celebrate Their Country’ National Day At Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) Their Majesties King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima will attend the official opening of the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai during the country's national day on 3rd November 2021. The official ceremony of the national day will take place at Al Wasl Plaza.

King Alexander and Queen Máxima will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Trade and Development, Tom de Bruijn, who will be simultaneously leading a trade mission to the UAE, focusing on sustainable urban development.

Nearly 50 Dutch companies from the water, sustainable energy, food, urban development and logistics sectors are participating in the trade mission. "I’m pleased that so many Dutch entrepreneurs see opportunities for growth here," De Bruijn said. "There’s great demand in the UAE and Gulf region for sustainable solutions in these sectors. For instance, ways to grow crops using less water. Our companies have a lot to offer. Expo 2020 Dubai and the Netherlands Pavilion offers them a fantastic podium to showcase themselves to the Gulf region and the rest of the world.

The Netherlands Government is keen to help them capitalize on this opportunity."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs mandated the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) to organise the trade mission. Ingrid Thijssen, President of the Confederation of Netherlands Industry and Employers (VNO-NCW), is the lead business representative.

The mission is part of a broader six-month programme at the Netherlands Pavilion during Expo 2020 Dubai. It includes a number of weeks centered around specific themes, during which Dutch businesses and other organisations in the highlighted sectors can grow their networks connect with partners in the Gulf region and beyond. Themes include water, energy, food security, climate and healthcare.

In preparation of the Trade Mission and on the occasion of celebrating the National Day, the Netherlands Pavilion will be closed for Expo visitors on the 2nd and 3rd of November.

