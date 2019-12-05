King Hamad of Bahrain receives UAE Ambassador, congratulates UAE on National Day

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2019) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain received at his palace Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, and congratulated him on the UAE’s 48th National Day.

King Hamad expressed his admiration at the remarkable progress made by the UAE in all walks of life, highlighting the close, historic bonds between the two brotherly countries.