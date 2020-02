King of Bahrain appoints Khalid Al-Khalifa advisor for diplomatic affairs, Alzayani foreign minister

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2020) King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa of Bahrain has issued Royal Decree (4) of 2020 appointing Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani as Foreign Minister.

King Hamad also appointed an advisor to Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Khalifa as advisor to the King for Diplomatic Affairs, according to the Bahrain news Agency.