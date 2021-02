King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2021) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived here today on a private visit to the UAE.

King Hamad and his accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival by H.H.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Sheikh Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Yas bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of Sheikhs and senior officials as well as Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Ambassador to the UAE.