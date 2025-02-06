Open Menu

King Of Bahrain Arrives In UAE

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:00 PM

King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today arrived in the UAE on a private visit.

Upon his arrival, the King of Bahrain was received by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

Accompanying the King on this visit are H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and a delegation of senior officials.

