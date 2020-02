King of Bahrain arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2020) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain arrived in the UAE on a private visit on Sunday, and was received by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region.

Also present were Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain's Ambassador to the UAE, along with several other officials.

King Hamad was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Isa Al Khalifa, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, and H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa.