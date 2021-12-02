King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the UAE's 50th National Day.

His Majesty wished the UAE President lasting good health and happiness and the Emirati people further progress and prosperity.

HM King Hamad praised the depth of the strong relations between the two countries, and the development and growth they are witnessing in various fields.

His Majesty sent similar cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.