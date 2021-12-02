UrduPoint.com

King Of Bahrain Congratulates UAE Leaders On 50th National Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:45 AM

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2021) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the UAE's 50th National Day.

His Majesty wished the UAE President lasting good health and happiness and the Emirati people further progress and prosperity.

HM King Hamad praised the depth of the strong relations between the two countries, and the development and growth they are witnessing in various fields.

His Majesty sent similar cables to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Bahrain

Recent Stories

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

2 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

2 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

2 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

2 hours ago
 Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

Ukrainians Stage Anti-Government Protest in Kiev

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.