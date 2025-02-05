King Of Bahrain Receives Chairman Of National Media Office
MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, received today at Safriya Palace, Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office (NMO), on the occasion of his visit to the Kingdom.
The NMO Chairman conveyed to King Hamad the greetings and appreciation of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, along with their sincere wishes for continued progress and prosperity for Bahrain and its people under His Majesty’s wise leadership.
King Hamad welcomed the NMO Chairman and asked him to convey his greetings and best wishes to the UAE President, the Vice President, and the people of the UAE, wishing them continued prosperity and success.
During the meeting, King Hamad emphasised the strong, deep-rooted historical ties between Bahrain and the UAE, highlighting the continuous development of cooperation and coordination in various fields, particularly in media, which serves the mutual interests of both nations.
The King also underscored the importance of such reciprocal visits that play a significant role in strengthening and deepening media cooperation between the two brotherly countries.
His Majesty praised the distinguished status boasted by the UAE on regional and international levels and its remarkable developmental and civilisational achievements across all sectors under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
For his part, the NMO Chairman expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty the King of Bahrain for his continuous efforts in strengthening the longstanding bonds and distinguished fraternal relations between the two nations
