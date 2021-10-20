UrduPoint.com

King Of Bahrain Receives FNC Speaker

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 01:15 PM

King of Bahrain receives FNC Speaker

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Ghobash conveyed to the Bahraini King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Bahrain further growth and prosperity.

King Hamad, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

The King of Bahrain expressed his pride in the fraternal historical relations between the UAE and Bahrain, saying that they are reaching new heights given the keen interest taken by the leaderships' directives to boost them in various sectors.

He also stressed the importance of such fraternal visits in activating cooperation frameworks, exchanging experiences with regard to parliamentary action, as well as coordinating on various issues of common concern.

King Hamad praised the role of the two countries councils and their contribution to strengthening the Bahraini-Emirati ties at all levels, thus supporting the process of construction and development in both nations.

Ghobash expressed his sincere appreciation to the King of Bahrain, praising his continued keenness to boost ties across all fields, especially parliamentary ones.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Rashid Bahrain All Government

Recent Stories

Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO ..

Fertiglobe announces successful completion of IPO process

8 minutes ago
 DC Sukkur stresses effective price control mechani ..

DC Sukkur stresses effective price control mechanism

11 minutes ago
 PCAA issues notices to four airline operators over ..

PCAA issues notices to four airline operators over canceling domestic flights

11 minutes ago
 South Korea to Lower Fuel Tax Amid Rise in Prices ..

South Korea to Lower Fuel Tax Amid Rise in Prices - Finance Minister

13 minutes ago
 14 killed in rare Damascus army bus bombing

14 killed in rare Damascus army bus bombing

13 minutes ago
 Taliban Not Seeking Russia's Military Assistance - ..

Taliban Not Seeking Russia's Military Assistance - Russian Ambassador

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.