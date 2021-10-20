King of Bahrain receives FNC Speaker

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2021) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain has received Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), and the accompanying delegation, who is on an official visit to the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Ghobash conveyed to the Bahraini King the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Bahrain further growth and prosperity.

King Hamad, in turn, reciprocated his greetings to the UAE leaders, wishing the UAE’s government and people further growth and development.

The King of Bahrain expressed his pride in the fraternal historical relations between the UAE and Bahrain, saying that they are reaching new heights given the keen interest taken by the leaderships' directives to boost them in various sectors.

He also stressed the importance of such fraternal visits in activating cooperation frameworks, exchanging experiences with regard to parliamentary action, as well as coordinating on various issues of common concern.

King Hamad praised the role of the two countries councils and their contribution to strengthening the Bahraini-Emirati ties at all levels, thus supporting the process of construction and development in both nations.

Ghobash expressed his sincere appreciation to the King of Bahrain, praising his continued keenness to boost ties across all fields, especially parliamentary ones.