King of Bahrain receives Hamdan bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Mar, 2021) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today welcomed at his residence in Rabat H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain, Isa Hamad Bushahab, Advisor to the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and a number of Bahraini officials.