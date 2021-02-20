King of Bahrain receives Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed at his residence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today received, at his residence in the UAE capital, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE leaders conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Bahraini Monarch and his best wishes for continued good health to him and welling and prosperity to the people of Bahrain under his wise leadership.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of cordial talk about the longstanding fraternal relations between the two nations and ways of further cementing them to the best interests of their peoples.

King Hamad expressed delight at meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, reiterating the determination of the two nations to continue working for the best interests of their peoples.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.