UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

King Of Bahrain Receives Mohammed Bin Rashid, Mohamed Bin Zayed At His Residence In Abu Dhabi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

King of Bahrain receives Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed at his residence in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2021) King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, today received, at his residence in the UAE capital, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The UAE leaders conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to the Bahraini Monarch and his best wishes for continued good health to him and welling and prosperity to the people of Bahrain under his wise leadership.

The meeting occasioned an exchange of cordial talk about the longstanding fraternal relations between the two nations and ways of further cementing them to the best interests of their peoples.

King Hamad expressed delight at meeting with Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, reiterating the determination of the two nations to continue working for the best interests of their peoples.

Attending the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Rashid Bahrain Best

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl fir ..

34 minutes ago

Germany's Justice Ministry Says Responded to Russi ..

27 minutes ago

Over 1,200 Families Evacuated Before Tropical Stor ..

27 minutes ago

CCPO Lahore visited Sundas Foundation Headquarters ..

27 minutes ago

Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed ..

27 minutes ago

Land dispute claims two lives in Pishin

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.