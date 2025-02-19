King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2025) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain today received key participants of the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference at Sakhir Palace today, led by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al Tayyeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders.

The conference, hosted in Bahrain under HM the King’s patronage, brings together over 400 scholars, religious leaders, intellectuals, and experts from around the world under the theme "One Nation, One Shared Destiny." It is organised by Al Azhar, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, and the Muslim Council of Elders.

The King welcomed the participants, expressing appreciation for their attendance and contribution to this important Islamic conference. He wished them success in their discussions aimed at fostering unity, strengthening ties among Muslim nations, and enhancing Islamic solidarity.