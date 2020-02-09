King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for Food Security, ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2020) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, received Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State for Food Security, in the Sakhir Palace, on the occasion of her visit to Bahrain, and in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

During the meeting, Almheiri conveyed to King Hamad the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

King Hamad welcomed Almheiri and expressed his pride at the strong ties between the UAE and Bahrain and their peoples, which are witnessing significant development, in light of their mutual keenness to advance them.

He also praised the UAE’s pioneering overall development and its efforts to achieve food security at local, regional and international levels.

Almheiri stressed her keenness to promote the bilateral cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries in achieving food security.

Princess Sabika bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, Wife of the King of Bahrain and Chairperson of the Consultative Council of the National Initiative for Agricultural Development, also received Almheiri at Al Rawdha Palace.

During their meeting, Princess Sabika praised Bahrain’s strategic partnership with the UAE, most notably the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, related to food security, which stipulates the exchange of expertise, studies and research in food security and related areas.

Almheiri also met with Essam bin Abdullah Khalaf, Minister of Works, Municipality Affairs and Urban Planning of Bahrain, while touring the Agricultural Incubation Centre in Hoarat A'ali and the local farmers markets.

Almheiri expressed her pleasure at exploring the experiences of these incubators, stressing the keenness of the UAE to reinforce its partnership with Bahrain and support their efforts.