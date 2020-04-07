UrduPoint.com
King Of Bahrain, Sultan Of Oman Discuss Efforts To Combat COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 09:45 PM

King of Bahrain, Sultan of Oman discuss efforts to combat COVID-19

MANAMA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al-Said of Oman discussed today the efforts being exerted to combat outbreak of COVID-19 and mitigate its effects on humans.

In a telephone call, the King prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect the entire humanity from epidemics and diseases.

According to the Bahrain news Agency, they also reviewed cooperation between the two countries.

