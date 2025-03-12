King Of Denmark Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed In Copenhagen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:01 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) COPENHAGEN, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Frederik X, King of the Kingdom of Denmark, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today at the Royal Palace in the capital, Copenhagen, at the start of H.H.'s working visit to Denmark.
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for Denmark and its people for continued progress and prosperity. The UAE President also emphasised the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.
In response, His Majesty King Frederik X conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and expressed his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity. His Majesty also affirmed the strong and enduring relations between the two nations.
The meeting featured discussions on bilateral relations between the UAE and Denmark, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various fields to serve the common interests of both friendly countries and their peoples.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in visiting the Kingdom of Denmark, highlighting the UAE’s desire to collaborate with Denmark in exploring all available opportunities for expanding and developing various areas of joint cooperation. H.H. emphasised that such efforts would support the development aspirations of both nations and bring prosperity to their peoples.
H.H. also extended his gratitude to His Majesty King Frederik X for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his best wishes for Denmark and its people to achieve further progress and prosperity.
