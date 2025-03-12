Open Menu

King Of Denmark Receives Abdullah Bin Zayed In Copenhagen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2025 | 10:01 PM

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Mar, 2025) COPENHAGEN, 12th March, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Frederik X, King of the Kingdom of Denmark, received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today at the Royal Palace in the capital, Copenhagen, at the start of H.H.'s working visit to Denmark.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for Denmark and its people for continued progress and prosperity. The UAE President also emphasised the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

In response, His Majesty King Frederik X conveyed his greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and expressed his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity. His Majesty also affirmed the strong and enduring relations between the two nations.

The meeting featured discussions on bilateral relations between the UAE and Denmark, as well as ways to enhance cooperation in various fields to serve the common interests of both friendly countries and their peoples.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed his pride in visiting the Kingdom of Denmark, highlighting the UAE’s desire to collaborate with Denmark in exploring all available opportunities for expanding and developing various areas of joint cooperation. H.H. emphasised that such efforts would support the development aspirations of both nations and bring prosperity to their peoples.

H.H. also extended his gratitude to His Majesty King Frederik X for the warm welcome and generous hospitality, expressing his best wishes for Denmark and its people to achieve further progress and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Visit Progress Denmark March All Best

Recent Stories

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Cop ..

King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen

1 minute ago
 Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number aucti ..

Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of M ..

Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women

47 minutes ago
 Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, ..

Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..

47 minutes ago
 Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

Yango takes safety of passengers seriously

1 hour ago
 Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 54 ..

Model Nadia Hussain’s husband gets bail in Rs 540m embezzlement case

2 hours ago
US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign ..

US dollar remains strong against rupee in foreign exchange market

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its d ..

Ministry of Cabinet Affairs honours DEWA for its digital leadership

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to trans ..

Dubai Culture, Dubai Municipality partner to transform public spaces into artist ..

2 hours ago
 SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in ..

SC acquits two death row inmates after 17 years in child murder case

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffa ..

US strongly condemns terrorists’ attack on Jaffar Express train

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East