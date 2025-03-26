King Of Jordan Arrives In UAE On Fraternal Visit, Welcomed By UAE President
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:31 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) Abu Dhabi, 25 March 2025 – His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a fraternal visit to the UAE.
He was warmly received at Al Bateen Airport by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Also present to welcome His Majesty were His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Lt.
General H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Humaid Obaid Abushibs, President of the UAE Accountability Authority; and a number of senior officials.
