King of Jordan meets Abdullah bin Zayed in Riyadh

(@FahadShabbir)

RIAYDH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) King Abdullah II of Jordan today received H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, on the sidelines of the Third Edition of the Future Investment Initiative, which opened in Riyadh earlier today.

The meeting addressed the strong relations between the two countries and the latest developments in the region in addition to a number of issues of common concern.

The UAE's top diplomat conveyed to King Abdullah the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and stability to the Kingdom.

King Abdullah reciprocated best wishes to the UAE leaders, accentuating the Kingdom's determination to widen the prospects of cooperation between the two countries across all fronts.

The two sides underlined their continued coordination toward various issues of mutual concern, with Sheikh Abdullah underscoring the UAE's keenness to consolidate the relations with the Kingdom in all domains.

Attending the meeting were Ayman Al Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates and Advisor to His Majesty King Abdullah II, as well as Sheikh Shakboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.