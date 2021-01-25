UrduPoint.com
King Of Jordan Opens Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Field Hospital In Aqaba

Mon 25th January 2021

King of Jordan opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Aqaba

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2021) AQABA, 24th January 2021 (WAM) - His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan on Sunday inaugurated the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital for coronavirus patients in Aqaba.

King Abdullah was briefed by Jordan's Health Minister Nathir Obeidat, who said the field hospital, established through a generous donation by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, is in line with national priorities to have field hospitals across the Kingdom’s regions to counter the pandemic, and raise public healthcare capacities post-pandemic.

King Abdullah said he was proud of the excellent relations between the UAE and Jordan.

He expressed his appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed's efforts and continuous support.

His Majesty toured the facility, which has a 216-bed capacity, including 56 intensive care unit beds, and extends over an area of 10,000 square metres.

The Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Aqaba Field Hospital is the fifth COVID-19 field hospital to open in Jordan.

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Adviser to His Majesty for Policies Haifa Khraisha, and UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi attended the inauguration.

