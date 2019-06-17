UrduPoint.com
King Of Jordan Receives Credentials Of UAE Ambassador

Mon 17th June 2019 | 08:15 PM

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) King Abdullah II of Jordan received on Monday credentials of Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the kingdom.

Al Baloushi conveyed the regards of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah II. He also expressed his happiness at representing his country in Jordan and his pride at the fraternal and distinguished relations between the two friendly peoples.

The UAE diplomat also stressed his keenness to exert utmost efforts to enhance cooperation on all fronts.

For his part, the King of Jordan reciprocated his regards to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

He wished further development, growth and prosperity to the UAE and its people.

Among those who attended the meeting, held at Basman Palace, were Royal Court Secretary General Yousef Issawi; Sami Daoud Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, and other officials.

