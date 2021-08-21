King of Jordan receives UAE delegation headed by Tahnoun bin Zayed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2021) AMMAN, 21st August 2021 (WAM) - HM King Abdullah II of Jordan on Saturday received a United Arab Emirates delegation headed by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser.

The meeting covered the deep-rooted ties between the two brotherly countries and peoples, as well as means to advance cooperation across various sectors, especially in the economic and investment-related fields.

Sheikh Tahnoun conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to King Abdullah, as well as the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The King of Jordan asked Sheikh Tahnoun to reciprocate greetings to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wishing the people of the UAE continued prosperity and progress.

The meeting also touched on a number of regional issues of mutual interest.