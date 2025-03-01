King of Jordan stresses need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents

(@FahadShabbir)

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2025) His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on Saturday stressed the need to rebuild Gaza without displacing its residents.

During a phone call with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, King Abdullah stressed the importance of holding the ceasefire and stepping up international humanitarian efforts.

The Jordan Times reported that the King called for ending the dangerous escalation in the West Bank, and working to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace.