King Of Jordan To Meet US President At White House On 11 February

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2025 | 09:30 PM

King of Jordan to meet US president at White House on 11 February

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2025) AMMAN, 2nd February, 2025 (WAM) – His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan is scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, after receiving an invitation letter from the president last week, Jordan news Agency (Petra) reported on Sunday.

