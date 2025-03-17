Open Menu

King Of Jordan Urges Maintaining Gaza Ceasefire, Supports Reconstruction

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2025 | 08:45 PM

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan has emphasised the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and supporting efforts to rebuild without displacing its residents.

According to Petra news agency, during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Monday, the King highlighted the urgency of resuming entry of aid to alleviate the suffering of Gazans. He commended Italy’s vital role in providing humanitarian aid and contributing to the air bridge launched by Jordan to transfer aid shipments to Palestinians in Gaza.

King Abdullah II warned of the danger of escalation in the West Bank and violations against holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian monarch and Mattarella reviewed their countries’ friendly relations.

Related Topics

Gaza Bank Jerusalem Rome Italy

Recent Stories

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, s ..

King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

6 minutes ago
 Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividen ..

Air Arabia shareholders approve 25 percent dividend distribution at Annual Gener ..

6 minutes ago
 CM launches programs for special children

CM launches programs for special children

5 minutes ago
 PJA launches four training courses for judges

PJA launches four training courses for judges

5 minutes ago
 Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new pla ..

Model cart bazaars to be established at 14 new places in Lahore

5 minutes ago
 TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with speci ..

TIKA strengthens Turkish-Pakistani ties with special Iftar for orphans

5 minutes ago
Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

Drug paddler gets 9 year imprisonment

5 minutes ago
 UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health cr ..

UNICEF warns Gaza’s children face dire health crisis amid Israeli blockade of ..

10 minutes ago
 Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

Khushdil penalised for breach of ICC code

10 minutes ago
 ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in ju ..

ATC declares Murad Saeed others as absconder in judicial complex attack case

10 minutes ago
 Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar B ..

Police launch massive crackdown against Malgazar Bhalkani Gang

10 minutes ago
 Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in ..

Attempt to kidnap CTD official foiled by public in Bannu

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East