King of Jordan urges maintaining Gaza ceasefire, supports reconstruction

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Mar, 2025) His Majesty King Abdullah II of Jordan has emphasised the need to step up international efforts to achieve comprehensive calm in the region, including maintaining the ceasefire in Gaza and supporting efforts to rebuild without displacing its residents.

According to Petra news agency, during a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome on Monday, the King highlighted the urgency of resuming entry of aid to alleviate the suffering of Gazans. He commended Italy’s vital role in providing humanitarian aid and contributing to the air bridge launched by Jordan to transfer aid shipments to Palestinians in Gaza.

King Abdullah II warned of the danger of escalation in the West Bank and violations against holy sites in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian monarch and Mattarella reviewed their countries’ friendly relations.