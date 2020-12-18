UrduPoint.com
King Of Malaysia Arrives In UAE

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 11:00 PM

King of Malaysia arrives in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2020) King of Malaysia Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah arrived in the UAE today on a three-day working visit.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, welcomed the Malaysian King upon arrival at the Presidential Terminal at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Also present at the reception were H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Airports Co., along with a number of officials.

More Stories From Middle East

