ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2023) King of Malaysia His Majesty Al Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al Mustafa Billah Shah left the UAE after a visit that extended for several days.

The Malaysian King was seen off at the Presidential Flight in Abu Dhabi by H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and a number of officials.