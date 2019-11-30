UrduPoint.com
King Of Malaysia Meets With Chirman Of MBZUAI's BoT To Discuss Potential Cooperation

King of Malaysia meets with Chirman of MBZUAI's BoT to discuss potential cooperation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 30th November 2019 (WAM) - His Majesty Seri Paduka Baginda The Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, King of Malaysia, met with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and Chairman of the board of Trustees, BoT, of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), and MBZUAI Board of Trustees member Peng Xiao, CEO of Group 42, to learn more about the world’s first graduate level, research-based AI university and discuss ways the UAE and Malaysia can cooperate in further developing artificial intelligence (AI).

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber and Peng Xiao briefed His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah on MBZUAI’s vision and its offering to graduate students, and noted that the University has already received applications from around the world, including Malaysia.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Jaber highlighted that the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is an open invitation from Abu Dhabi to the world to unleash the full potential of AI.

He discussed how Malaysia can benefit from AI, given its strong economy and talented youth population, and expressed the UAE’s desire to see MBZUAI become a higher education institution of choice for graduate students in Malaysia and beyond.

Since its establishment in October 2019, MBZUAI has received strong interest, with more than 7,000 potential students starting the application process, with approximately half of the applicants already in the last step of the application process. To date, 720 completed applications have been submitted by graduate students from over 100 countries, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Malaysia, and others.

MBZUAI will offer Master of Science (MSc) and PhD level programs in key areas of AI – Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Natural Language Processing, with the first class set to commence coursework at the Masdar City campus in September 2020.

